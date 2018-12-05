Fight outside of Huntsville Applebee's leads to one arrest

Two people were involved in a fight Tuesday night outside of an Applebee's that resulted in gunshots being fired.

Huntsville Police rushed to the parking lot of an Applebee's off of Memorial Parkway in South Huntsville after receiving a call of a fight with a possible gun at 11 PM. That call quickly changed when shots were fired and police arrived at the scene within one minute.

One witness says a man attempted to hit another person with their car. Police identified the individual as 32-year-old Steven Little and he has been charged with 2nd degree assault. The victim then pulled out a gun and shot at the car after it was heading toward him.

Both individuals were detained and held for questioning. As of now, Huntsville police tell WAAY31 the person who fired the gun was not charged and they are continuing to investigate the situation.