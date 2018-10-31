Fight between two teenagers over a boy results in stabbing, officials say

Huntsville Police say two teenagers got in a fight over a boy Tuesday night and that one pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

They say a 15 year old stabbed a 17-year-old and that the incident happened at 8:55 p.m. The victim was found at Binford Drive, and she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, as of the time of the incident, they had a possible suspect being interviewed by investigators.