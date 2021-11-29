Fight back against porch pirates with these simple tips!

Porch pirates.

They strike without warning, causing headaches for their victims.

As millions of Americans complete their online Cyber-Monday transactions, they are not done yet.

That’s because thieves are targeting those porch package deliveries.

Nearly 15 percent of Americans report they have been victims of package theft in the last year, according to a recent survey by Finder.com

The average value lost from each swipe by those porch pirates nationwide is about $150.

In total, Americans lost $5.4 billion from package thefts in the last year. But there are things you can do to fight back!

The experts say consider avoiding the porch delivery all together and pick the curbside pickup from the store directly.

While adding video surveillance won't foil the pirates, it might deter them. Experts say having the video evidence to hand over to law enforcement to track them down.

Shoppers can also have those orders shipped directly to a post office box, require a signature for delivery, or send to their workplace. Experts suggest having a neighbor you trust keeping an eye on your porch is also a good idea.

Because you don’t want to end up empty handed right before the holidays.

According to this survey, men are far more likely than women to engage in porch piracy, 500 times more likely, in fact. And Gen X-ers admit to stealing packages more than any other age group.