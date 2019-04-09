Fight against opioid crisis trending in the right direction in Madison County

The fight against the opioid crisis is trending in the right direction in Madison County.
At Tuesday night's opioid forum at Bob Jones High School, it was announced that the county's numbers are improving when it comes to opioid overdoses.
Naloxone use by paramedics has also dropped around 50 percent, and the number of overdose calls has seen a decline.
Overall, the event organizer says it's an improvement, but there's still a long way to go.
