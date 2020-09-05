Fifth suspect arrested in Hartselle murder for hire

Hartselle Police announced Saturday morning it arrested a fifth suspect in the murder of Anthony Sheppard, a Hartselle man murdered back in July.

Angela Stolz, 33, was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Saturday morning for capital murder. She is currently being held without bond, according to the department.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, the Madison County Street Crimes Unit and Madison County Sheriff's Office drug agents found and arrested Stolz in the Moores Mill community. It said the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force made them aware Stolz was wanted for capital murder.

In July, Sheppard was found shot to death in his home. Investigators believe Jaclyn Elaine Skuce, who Sheppard shares a child with, hired the four other suspects to murder him.

According to court records, one of the suspects in the case, Logan Delp, said, "he was hired by Jaclyn Skuce to commit the murder."

He stated to investigators that "he, Aaron Carter, Lejuhn Smart and Angela Stolz went to Hartselle as a group to commit the murder of Anthony Sheppard."

Hartselle Police said Delp was in custody in the Madison County Jail on September 1, 2020, when he was questioned about the murder. He was booked August 20, 2020, for an unrelated charge of possession of a sawed-off rifle/shotgun, according to jail records and is being held without bond.

Court records show that officers were dispatched to Sheppard's home on Dawson Street on July 24 for a welfare check and observed the front storm door was shattered and the main entry door was open. Sheppard was found dead inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records.

WAAY 31 learned also from court records also show Skuce and Sheppard had a court hearing about the custody of their child the day he was found murdered in his home. That case was dismissed after his death.

Investigators say surveillance video shows one of the suspects, later identified at Delp, "immediately began fired the gun striking Sheppard multiple times. [Delp] ran from from the residence, entered a white Nissan Maxima and left the area."

Investigators were able to locate the vehicle seen in the video and found the clothing the suspect, Delp, was wearing in the vieo when Sheppard was shot multipel times and killed.

Another one of the suspects, Lajuhn Keith Smart, aka KJ, was questioned by police on August 31. Smart was in the Morgan County Jail at the time. Court records state he was being held on a probation violation.

During the questioning, he stated that he Carter, Delp and Stolz went to Hartselle for the murder. He added that "Delp drove to the address in question and walked to the door to shoot Sheppard...He said Aaron Howard drove separately and acted as a lookout."

Court documents state that when Skuce was questioned she "admitted that she hired Delp to kill Sheppard." Skuce was charged with Criminal Solcitation to Committ Capital Murder on September 2.

All five suspects are currently being held without bond.