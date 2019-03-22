Rainsville sports complex getting new security enhancements

The crown jewel of Rainsville is getting a huge upgrade.

The city's sports complex has been vandalized in recent years. Now, the city has plans to make the complex a "Field of Dreams" once again.



By day, this place is home to baseball, softball and all-star tournaments. However, at night, people are spray painting buildings and even trying to steal equipment.

Now, by the end of next week, there will be several hidden cameras on every building there. The Parks and Recreation director said it's something they've been needing for a long time.

"People don't realize, when they do vandalism, they may not be doing much damage, but we have to put manpower and work into cleaning it up, and re-fixing whatever it is, so maybe this will help cut down on some of that," said Sammy Smith, Parks and Recreation director.

Locals refer to the Rainsville Sports Complex as the "Field of Dreams," but upkeep has been a nightmare for Smith. Just last week, he said someone sprayed graffiti all over storage units and buildings. Last year, someone tried to steal about $60,000 worth of equipment.

Smith said he's been trying for years to get city council to help, and he finally got the answer he was looking for on Monday.

"We had to go through some more hurdles, like getting WiFi to different areas and stuff like that, and it finally just all came together," said Smith.

Smith said the city will pay for the security cameras and has accepted a bid from a local security company. He said the cameras will have WiFi, so he can check on the park while he's there and when he's not.

Some cameras will be on the light poles, and some will be placed around every building.

"I'll be glad to get it. I'll feel a little bit ... I can check at night and see what's going on," said Smith.

Smith said the "Field of Dreams" should be a safe environment, and no one should ever feel uneasy about coming there.

"Adults are always here at the park, and we're always available for anybody that has any questions who come to the park," said Smith.

Smith said the cameras will be installed by next Friday, and he hopes with the new technology, he and his team can keep the park safe for everyone, including his team.