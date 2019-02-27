Fiat Chrysler creating thousands of jobs

DETROIT (AP) - Fiat Chrysler says it plans to roughly double its hourly workforce in Detroit as part of a $4.5 billion investment that will add about 6,500 jobs in the city and surrounding suburbs to build all-new or next-generation SUVs.

The company said Tuesday it will reopen a shuttered engine plant in the city and convert another in the same complex into a future assembly plant for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and a new, three-row, full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid models.

That complex is expected to add 3,850 jobs. Another 1,100 new jobs are expected to be added at FCA's Jefferson North Assembly, and roughly 1,500 new jobs at facilities in the neighboring suburb of Warren.

Fiat Chrysler says it's working with city and state officials on tax incentive packages.

