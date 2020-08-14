Fewer storms Saturday

Much of North Alabama saw rain Friday and those that did picked up as much as 2 to 3 inches! The chance for rain and storms continues tonight, mainly before midnight. Only a stray shower is expected afterward and lows make it to the lower 70s again to start Saturday. A cold front tracking west to east across the area will help limit storm chances to just our eastern counties Saturday afternoon, specifically the Sand Mountain area. Highs should still hit the upper 80s but it won’t feel much hotter thanks to some drier air moving into the region.

For Sunday, only an isolated shower or storm is expected. Most spots stay dry and sunny as highs reach the 90° mark. This weather holds through Tuesday. A reinforcing cold front passing early in the week will make for some pleasant mornings with lows in the 60s again. Expect showers and storms to become a bit more frequent as the week progresses.