A few stray storms Monday, heat returns later this week

A nearly stationary front to our east brought widespread thunderstorms just across the state-line in North Georgia this morning. Other than a few sprinkles and light showers in Sand Mountain, North Alabama has been mostly dry to start a new workweek.

As the front mentioned above stays east of our area another approaching cold front from the west will also bring an isolated storm chance today. Expect a partly sunny sky and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures - near 90°. Storm chances will peak in the mid to late afternoon but there is a low chance for a few showers or storms lingers overnight and into Tuesday morning.

By far the best storm chances will come Tuesday afternoon as the cold front is able to take advantage of the afternoon heat and instability. This cold front will help to keep highs closer to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The slight cool down doesn't last, but North Alabama will remain seasonable Thursday and Friday with highs closer to 90. Into the weekend highs creep back towards the mid 90s and isolated higher.