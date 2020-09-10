Few stray showers through Friday, widespread rain by the weekend

Once again North Alabama was treated to a colorful, red sunrise Thursday morning but this comes at the expense of the destructive wildfires in the western states. Thankfully the smoke is 1000s of feet above the ground so no major impacts to air quality.

For both sunrise and sunsets some increased colors will be possible because the sun's rays are nearly parallel to the ground and are filtered through hundreds of miles of smoke.

Highs will warm to near 90° Thursday afternoon with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A stray shower or two will be possible in Sand Mountain today but most if not all of North Alabama will remain dry. Rain chances only increase slightly Friday. Instability will be minimal and will drop off quickly by early evening. Friday Night Football should be dry or almost dry by Kickoff at 7PM.

This weekend, scattered showers and storms are more widespread. Most activity peaks during the afternoon and evening, but a shower isn't impossible overnight or in the morning. The uncomfortable, muggy air settles back in, too. Expect lows near 70 and highs in the mid to upper 80s starting Saturday and continuing through the start of next week. Rain chances do taper a bit next week, but we'll at least keep the chance of an isolated afternoon storm through Wednesday.