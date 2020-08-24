Few storms today, tropical impacts from Marco & Laura possible this week

A few pop up showers and storms may develop as early as midday today and lingering through this evening. The risk for any storm storms is low and strong storms is very low but heavy downpours are still possible Monday.

The main weather headline continues to be the tropics. Marco is now a tropical storm near the Mississippi/Alabama Coast line. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Marco skirting along the Louisiana coast this afternoon but not making landfall until it substantially weakens moving westward into Texas. Marco will not have any direct impacts though some of its moisture may get pulled into North Alabama Tuesday, increasing the coverage for some storms and showers.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura continues to move across Cuba at this hour and will continue to move over the island over the next 24 hours. Once it clears Cuba, it will move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthens into a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border Wednesday afternoon and evening. This track is much further west compared to yesterday.

The track of Laura remains highly uncertain and will ultimately determine impacts to our weather in North Alabama late this week. If Laura continues to maintain the currently forecast western track, then North Alabama will only see scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday, with the wettest day appearing to be Friday. However, if the track moves back to the east, then North Alabama could see widespread and at times heavy rainfall as early as Wednesday night and especially Thursday. At this time, the track remains too uncertain to give definitive impacts on North Alabama. However, we will keep chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast beginning Wednesday and becoming more widespread through the rest of the week and into next weekend. This forecast will continue to evolve. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates as we track these storms in the days to come.