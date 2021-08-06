Few storms Friday, drier and warmer this weekend

Clouds are streaming in from the southwest which will reduce sunshine and temperatures some Friday for north Alabama. By the afternoon pop-up showers and storms will form mostly west of I-65. Storms will not be strong or severe Friday but gusty winds and lightning will impact outdoor plans including kids heading home from school.

Some showers and storms could linger overnight for areas east of I-65 and closer to Sand Mountain but most areas should dry out this evening.

We'll return to a weather pattern that is much more typical for North Alabama in early August. Lows in the lower 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s as early as Sunday, continuing into next week. Each afternoon features a few showers and storms, too.