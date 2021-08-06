Clear

Few storms Friday, drier and warmer this weekend

A bit more cloud cover Friday will keep highs in the mid-80s. Scattered pop-up showers and a few storms develop through this afternoon and evening.

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 8:57 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Clouds are streaming in from the southwest which will reduce sunshine and temperatures some Friday for north Alabama. By the afternoon pop-up showers and storms will form mostly west of I-65. Storms will not be strong or severe Friday but gusty winds and lightning will impact outdoor plans including kids heading home from school.

Some showers and storms could linger overnight for areas east of I-65 and closer to Sand Mountain but most areas should dry out this evening.

We'll return to a weather pattern that is much more typical for North Alabama in early August. Lows in the lower 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s as early as Sunday, continuing into next week. Each afternoon features a few showers and storms, too.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
