Clear
BREAKING NEWS 5 cases of coronavirus now reported in Alabama, an increase of 3 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama Department of Corrections suspends visitation, inmate passes amid Covid-19 concerns Full Story
BREAKING NEWS All Alabama public schools closing for 2 ½ weeks due to coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health coronavirus briefing Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama’s first coronavirus patient a civilian Maxwell Air Force Base worker Full Story

Few showers possible Saturday, widespread rain arrives early Sunday

Hit or miss showers will be possible overnight and through Saturday. Widespread rain will arrive in the early morning hours Sunday.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 6:44 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Much of Saturday looks dry outside a chance of showers during the morning. A few peaks of sun are possible tomorrow afternoon, allowing highs to climb close to the 70 degree mark. Another round of rain arrives from the north late Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing another one inch of rain to much of the area. The rainy pattern continues through the next seven days, however, with off and on rain chances. The good news is we are not expecting any days to be complete washouts nor are we expecting severe weather or heavy rain. This should limit our flooding concerns. We could still see an additional one to two inches of rain through next week, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Temperatures stay well above normal in the week ahead. Highs stay in the mid 60s through Monday before warming up to the mid 70s for the first day of Spring next Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events