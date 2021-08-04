First day of school stays dry for most of North Alabama

Mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity heading into Wednesday afternoon but still hazy from the Western wildfire smoke. Thankfully the air quality has improved over the last 24 hours and AQI levels should remain closer to Moderate. There is a slightly higher isolated storm chance today but mostly for Sand Mountain. Expect dry conditions near and west of I-65 for the start of the school year. Overall, it’ll be a very pleasant day heading home from the bus stop this afternoon.

To close out the work week, humidity creeps up, along with the temperatures. We’ll have highs near 90 again starting Friday, lasting through the weekend. Lows return to the lower 70s, too. By the end of the weekend and start of next week, the heat to begins to set in with highs in the mid 90s and isolated afternoon storms.

As far as rain chances go, we’ll remain in a more typical summertime pattern for the next several days. That means seeing only those aforementioned isolated afternoon storms each day.