Clear

First day of school stays dry for most of North Alabama

The school year starts with unseasonably cool temperatures and low humidity Wednesday for North Alabama. There is the chance for a few pop-up showers and storms by the afternoon.

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 8:43 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity heading into Wednesday afternoon but still hazy from the Western wildfire smoke. Thankfully the air quality has improved over the last 24 hours and AQI levels should remain closer to Moderate. There is a slightly higher isolated storm chance today but mostly for Sand Mountain. Expect dry conditions near and west of I-65 for the start of the school year. Overall, it’ll be a very pleasant day heading home from the bus stop this afternoon.

To close out the work week, humidity creeps up, along with the temperatures. We’ll have highs near 90 again starting Friday, lasting through the weekend. Lows return to the lower 70s, too. By the end of the weekend and start of next week, the heat to begins to set in with highs in the mid 90s and isolated afternoon storms.

As far as rain chances go, we’ll remain in a more typical summertime pattern for the next several days. That means seeing only those aforementioned isolated afternoon storms each day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events