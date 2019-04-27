Few overnight showers, afternoon sunshine Sunday

A weakening system is moving through the Tennessee Valley through Sunday morning. Some hit or miss showers and sprinkles will occur overnight but by daybreak Sunday expect gradual clearing through the afternoon.

Monday will begin substantially higher afternoon temperatures for the Valley. Most areas will warm to at least the mid 80s Monday through the middle of the workweek.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually increase for the Tennessee Valley Wednesday afternoon through Friday. Severe threat for the Tennessee Valley remains very low for the middle of next week but the Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to follow the forecast closely.