Fentanyl, meth, heroin, more found in Decatur drug bust; 2 charged

Two men face drug-related charges after an early Thursday morning bust in Decatur.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Decatur Police SWAT, searched a home in the 300 block of Hillside Road SW in Decatur.

That search turned up methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, an assortment of controlled substance medication, and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Agents arrested Michael Leon Baker on charges of trafficking, unlawful possession and chemical endangerment of a child. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked without bond.

A second man was also arrested. Tyler Glenn Forester was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding felony warrant. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $300 bond.

Three children were in the home at the time of the arrest.

DHR released those juveniles to the custody of other family members.