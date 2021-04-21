Fentanyl and heroin use, overdose deaths rising in Lauderdale County

Investigators in the Shoals told WAAY 31 they are seeing more opioids on the streets.

They've made several big arrests involving Fentanyl and heroin all within two weeks.

Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents arrested Terry King and said he had 70 grams of Fentanyl. They also arrested Brandon Swan with having meth and what they believe is Fentanyl in a separate raid in Rogersville.

Austin Jordan and George Pickens were arrested together after agents conducted a raid in Zip City where they confiscated two ounces of heroin.

All four men remain in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Drug task force agents told WAAY31 they've been busy and said both Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputies and Florence Police Department officers are administering more Narcan, too. Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, the medication that saves people from overdosing on opioids.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health said opioid drug overdoses in the state have risen by 20% in the last year.

At the A New Beginning drug recovery facility in Florence, officials said they're seeing more and more people coming in who are addicted to opioids.

"A couple years ago it was mostly pills like roxy and oxycontin. Nowadays it is the heroin, and meth is also big, too. And, a lot of them use both. It's not just one or the other, but opiates are probably our No. 1 admit right now," said Olivia Ikerd, director at A New Beginning.

Ikerd wants to remind people there is help available and recovery can be rewarding.