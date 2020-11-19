Fence placed around Confederate monument at Marshall County Courthouse

A new fence surrounds the Confederate monument outside the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.

It went up on Thursday.

Just last month, the Marshall County Commission said the fence would be added as a safety precaution.

Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutchinson said it's all for beautification and a safety precaution for smaller children in the area.

The new addition comes after a series of protests calling for the Confederate monument to be removed.

Hutchinson said it has nothing to do with just the Confederate monument and it's part of the renewal and beautification of the courthouse. He said in October that the cost for the fence would be between $3,500 and $3,600.