Clear

Female inmate escapes Tuscumbia City Jail

Rachel White

She is wanted for manufacturing a controlled substance.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 9:54 AM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 9:56 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Tuscumbia Police Department says Rachel White escaped from the city’s jail about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

She is wanted for manufacturing a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on White is asked to call Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-2131, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741 or call 911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events