The Tuscumbia Police Department says Rachel White escaped from the city’s jail about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
She is wanted for manufacturing a controlled substance.
Anyone with information on White is asked to call Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-2131, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741 or call 911.
Related Content
- Female inmate escapes Tuscumbia City Jail
- Tuscumbia escaped inmate recaptured
- Inmates use hammer to escape from Tuscumbia City Jail
- Tuscumbia police still searching for escaped inmate
- Escaped Lauderdale County inmate located in Tuscumbia
- Escaped Shoals inmate back in jail
- Inmate escaped from Morgan County Jail
- Escaped inmate recaptured
- Search for escaped inmate
- Escaped inmate captured
Scroll for more content...