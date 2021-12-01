Feeling more like Spring to kick off December

While it is a seasonably cool start to December this morning, it won't feel that way later on today! Temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s across North Alabama right now. With a mix of sun and clouds and a southerly breeze, highs temperatures are back in the upper 60s and maybe close to 70 this afternoon. That about 12-15 degrees above average for December 1st! We could see some wind gusts closer to 20 MPH during the late morning and early afternoon hours today as well.

The quiet and warm weather pattern continues through the end of the work week. Highs are in the mid 70s Friday, which could put much of North Alabama on record watch! Here in Huntsville, our record high for December 3rd is 75 back in 1998. We'll certainly make a run for that record, so we'll keep you posted!

This warm up is short lived, however. With more cloud cover ahead of our next rain chance, highs are back in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. It's not impossible to see a quick shower Saturday but many of us stay dry with more clouds than sun. Our next cold front arrives Sunday night and early Monday bringing widespread showers to North Alabama. The colder air returns behind this front early next week. Another front brings more rain by the middle part of next week but it's too early for specifics on that particular system at this point.