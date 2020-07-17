Feeling like triple digits through the weekend

Temperatures as hot as the mid 90s last through the beginning of next week and the chances of an afternoon storm with some cooling rain are few and far between. Tonight, an isolated shower or storm quickly fades after sunset and we'll keep a mostly clear sky. Lows only drop to the low to mid 70s and temperatures quickly start warming again Saturday after sunrise. With forecast highs as hot as the mid 90s, it'll feel again like we're in the lower triple digits.

If you're going to spend some time outdoors, get familiar with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke so you'll know when you need a break:

It's a case of rinse and repeat for Sunday. Currently, there are no heat advisories for the weekend, but it's not impossible for one to be issued if the temperatures warrant it. For Monday, rain chances increase ever so slightly for the afternoon and evening and by Wednesday, you can expect scattered showers and storms for the second half of the day. That trend holds through Friday. With an increase in storm coverage, the afternoon heat won't be quite so intense. However, don't expect any high temperatures to be below 90°.