Feeling like fall again Friday

Drier, more comfortable air is in place and a north wind is making for pleasantly mild weather. It stays clear tonight and cool, crisp temperatures kick off our Friday morning. Lows will be a few degrees below average - in the mid to upper 50s, at sunrise. Highs during the afternoon still make it to the lower 80s and the sunshine persists. You can expect fantastic weather for high school football, too.

This pretty much perfect weather lasts into the weekend, although it won't quite as nice by Sunday and we'll be gradually warming. Still, rain chances stay out of the forecast until the wind shifts more out of the south by next week and ushers in a bit more moisture by Tuesday. Even with that increase in humidity, rain will be isolated with only a 20% chance.