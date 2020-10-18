Feeling a little warm for the week ahead

The quiet weather continues across North Alabama this afternoon. But it has been noticeably warmer today compared to the last few days. We'll continue to see this warming trend through the work week thanks to southerly winds. The warming trend actually starts off tonight, as lows only drop into the mid 50s. You might want to consider a light jacket Monday morning, but it won't be a must to start off the day. Mostly sunny skies will stick around Monday with a few fair weather clouds. Highs tomorrow will hover right around the 80 degree mark. Expect much of the same through Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and warm afternoons in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will also become steadily warmer, peaking in the low 60s Thursday morning.

By the end of the week, our focus will be on a frontal boundary that may through North Alabama. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the forecast and any potential impacts this front could have on our weather. There will be plenty of moisture pumped into our area from the Gulf of Mexico that would set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday before the front moves through. Keep this in mind if you have any Friday Night Football plans. Beyond that, the forecast becomes tricky. It all comes down to the exact placement of the front as it moves through the eastern half of the US. Some data sources keep the front to our north, meaning little if any rain next weekend. Others suggest the front moving directly through North Alabama, leading to higher rain chances Saturday and perhaps Sunday. For now, we will keep a chance for isolated showers and storms Saturday and stay completely dry next Sunday. Regardless, rainfall totals appear light and we do not anticipate any day being a washout. Most locations will pick up less than a quarter inch of rain later this week. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates as we continue to fine tune your weekend forecast.