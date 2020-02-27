Feds sentence four people for involvement in North Alabama meth operation

Four people are sentenced to time in federal prison for their involvement in a North Alabama drug operation.

Marcus Leo Kyle is sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading guilty in April 2019 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth between January 2016 and February 2018.

Kyle also pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute meth in March 2018 and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Melvin “Froggy” Rolin, who officials say was the leader of a North Alabama drug conspiracy, is sentenced to 24 years and 7 months in prison.

Barry Williams is sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison.

Britney Michelle Black is sentenced to 78 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute meth in March 2018. She pleaded guilty to the charge last year.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Cullman County Sherriff’s Office were all involved in the investigation.