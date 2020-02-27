Clear

Feds sentence four people for involvement in North Alabama meth operation

Local and federal agencies were involved in the investigation.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 1:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Four people are sentenced to time in federal prison for their involvement in a North Alabama drug operation.

Marcus Leo Kyle is sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading guilty in April 2019 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth between January 2016 and February 2018.

Kyle also pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute meth in March 2018 and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Melvin “Froggy” Rolin, who officials say was the leader of a North Alabama drug conspiracy, is sentenced to 24 years and 7 months in prison.

Barry Williams is sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison.

Britney Michelle Black is sentenced to 78 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute meth in March 2018. She pleaded guilty to the charge last year.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Cullman County Sherriff’s Office were all involved in the investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events