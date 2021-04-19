Feds cite new evidence in push to send man from Arab charged in U.S. Capitol back to jail

Federal prosecutors are making a new push to return a man from Arab man to jail for his involvement in the Jan. 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Acting U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., filed a new eight-page motion to re-open the detention hearing for Joshua James.

James was arrested in March after the FBI raided his home on Brashier's Chapel Road in Arab. He was released to home detention after a hearing last week.

His charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

The motion includes new pictures of what prosecutors say is James inside the Capitol attacking officers, pulling them and their shields while trying to get farther in the building.

Newly obtained video evidence shows James screaming "Get out of my capitol. This is my (expletive deleted) building,” the motion states.

The motion also includes screenshots of what prosecutors say is James confronting officers.

“The video further shows surrounding officers having to force the defendant to stop pulling the officer before managing to push the defendant away,” the motion states.

“The defendant responds by approaching the officers again and grabbing another officer by both shoulders. The defendant, while aggressively yanking the officer toward the Rotunda exit, starts screaming, “Get out of my Capitol! Get out! Get out of my Capitol!”

“The officer breaks out of the defendant’s grip, but the defendant tries again to grab the officer’s shoulders and tugs the officer toward the lobby.

“Then the defendant grabs a separate officer’s hand and shield before pulling them both toward the lobby. The officer grabs the shield with both hands to prevent the defendant and others from stealing it.

“Nearby rioters join the defendant, and the group successfully rips the shield out of the officer’s hands, causing the defendant to fall backwards.”

The motion also states: “A screenshot from an officer’s body-worn camera footage depicts the moment the defendant throws his body against a law-enforcement officer and yells, ‘This is my Capitol!’”

Prosecutors say the new evidence shows James should be detained pending his trial

The judge has yet to make a ruling on the prosecution's request for a new hearing that could put James back behind bars.