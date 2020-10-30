Feds charge man with video voyeurism for incident at TVA facility in Colbert County

A Tennessee resident is facing a federal charge of video voyeurism for an incident in Colbert County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a statement Friday that federal prosecutors charged Lance Woods, 56, of Cypress Inn, Tennessee on Monday with one count for violating a voyeurism statute “that prohibits capturing an image of a private area of an individual without their consent.”

The statement says the incident happened on April 29, 2019, at a Tennessee Valley Authority facility in Colbert County. It says the maximum penalty for video voyeurism is one year in prison.

Tennessee Valley Authority police investigated the case.