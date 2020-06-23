Clear
Feds: Talladega garage noose didn’t target NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace, no charges being filed

Bubba Wallace

The noose was discovered Sunday

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 4:29 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 5:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The noose found in the garage used by NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway is not new and has been there since at least October 2019, according to federal officials.

The noose was discovered Sunday, and NASCAR launched an investigation into the act that potentially targeted its most prominent Black driver. The U.S. Department of Justice joined the investigation on Monday.

“The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” according to a joint statement from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.

In its own statement, NASCAR said the noose was determined to be a "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose."

"The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime," NASCAR said. "The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against systemic racism and police brutality. He wore an "I Can't Breathe" shirt before one event, repainted his car with the "Black Lives Matter" phrase and called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which the organization agreed to do June 10.

Read the full statement below:

“On Monday, 15 FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed. The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

