Feds: Shelby County man seen in video during Capitol riots faces two charges

A Shelby County, Alabama man now faces federal charges for unlawful entry to a restricted building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol Grounds in relation to the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C.

An affidavit filed in federal court in Birmingham on Wednesday lays out the case against Phillip Andrew Bromley of Shelby County.

Federal investigators identified Bromley from video recorded in and around the Capitol Building.

The affidavit shows Bromley is quoted on video as saying he was reminding officers of their oath when he heard a gunshot and saw a woman shot in the neck.

Bromley is heard on the video saying it “did not look like a survivable wound” and that “she was eight feet in front of me on a line.”

The investigator then got the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s photograph of Bromley from his driver’s license and compared that photograph to conclude that Bromley is the man in the video.