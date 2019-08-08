Clear
BREAKING NEWS Feds: Morgan County pleads guilty after faking his death, traveling overseas Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Feds: Morgan County pleads guilty after faking his death, traveling overseas

A Morgan County pleaded guilty to social security fraud and identity theft. Authorities says he faked his death and traveled to Thailand.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Morgan County man who faked his death pleaded guilty to social security fraud and identity theft on Thursday in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Jay Town. 

Town says 28-year-old Jackson Matthew Hall of Lacey's Spring entered a guilty plea to charges of social security fraud and aggravated identity theft. 

Between December 2015 and February 2016, Town says Hall used another person’s identifiers to obtain a social security card, Alabama driver’s license and U.S. passport. He says Hall then faked his death and used the fraudulent documents to travel overseas to Koh Samui, Thailand. He was apprehended in September of 2017 by Thai authorities.

In October 2017, the U.S. Marshals Service and a Madison County task force officer traveled to Bangkok, Thailand, and took Hall into custody. He was then taken back to the U.S.

“Mr. Hall thought he could get lost in Thailand and avoid federal prosecution,” Town said. “Instead - because of the hard work and dedication of the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, the United States Marshal Service, the State Department, and the Morgan Country Sheriff’s office - justice found him.”

Town says according to Hall’s plea agreement, he was facing criminal charges of rape first-degree and sodomy first-degree that involved a child younger than 12 years old in Cullman County. He was also charged with aggravated child abuse in Madison County. Hall had pending court dates in both counties in March of 2016 and April of 2016, according to Town.

The maximum penalty for social security fraud is five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, while the penalty for aggravated identity theft is two years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, according to Town.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events