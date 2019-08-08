Feds: Morgan County pleads guilty after faking his death, traveling overseas

A Morgan County man who faked his death pleaded guilty to social security fraud and identity theft on Thursday in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Jay Town.

Town says 28-year-old Jackson Matthew Hall of Lacey's Spring entered a guilty plea to charges of social security fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Between December 2015 and February 2016, Town says Hall used another person’s identifiers to obtain a social security card, Alabama driver’s license and U.S. passport. He says Hall then faked his death and used the fraudulent documents to travel overseas to Koh Samui, Thailand. He was apprehended in September of 2017 by Thai authorities.

In October 2017, the U.S. Marshals Service and a Madison County task force officer traveled to Bangkok, Thailand, and took Hall into custody. He was then taken back to the U.S.

“Mr. Hall thought he could get lost in Thailand and avoid federal prosecution,” Town said. “Instead - because of the hard work and dedication of the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, the United States Marshal Service, the State Department, and the Morgan Country Sheriff’s office - justice found him.”

Town says according to Hall’s plea agreement, he was facing criminal charges of rape first-degree and sodomy first-degree that involved a child younger than 12 years old in Cullman County. He was also charged with aggravated child abuse in Madison County. Hall had pending court dates in both counties in March of 2016 and April of 2016, according to Town.

The maximum penalty for social security fraud is five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, while the penalty for aggravated identity theft is two years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, according to Town.