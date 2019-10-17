Feds: Man charged with making child porn lived in Madison County, faces decades in prison

Federal agents on Wednesday arrested a former Madison County man on various charges of child exploitation involving multiple victims, said U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.

Justin David Beatty, 29, faces a 16-count indictment filed in the U.S. District Court on charges of the production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a minor between March 2013 and August 2014.

Beatty was indicted in September.

More information was included in a release from Town’s office:

“These crimes are detestable and our investigators and prosecutors will remain ever vigilant in protecting victims,” Town said. “He now faces federal charges in federal court, and if convicted will occupy bed space reserved for him in federal a prison.”

According to the indictment, Beatty persuaded, induced and coerced 5 minor victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct and to engage in sexual activity for which any person could be charged with an offense.

Beatty received and attempted to receive child pornography and material that contains child pornography involving 6 minor victims.

Beatty is charged with 5 counts of production of child pornography, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison; and 5 counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Beatty is also charged with 6 counts of receipt of child pornography, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

FBI Huntsville Resident Agency and FBI Birmingham Division Child Exploitation Task Force, along with the city of Madison Police Department, investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White is prosecuting.

An indictment contains only charges. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.