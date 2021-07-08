Clear

Feds: ‘Drug-dealing felon’ from Owens Cross Roads sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

Norman David Ray Fischer

He was sentenced Wednesday

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 12:43 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

An Owens Cross Roads man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison on gun and drug charges.

Norman David Ray Fischer, 41, was sentenced to 211 months (17 years and 7 months) in prison on Wednesday.

In March, Fischer pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Abdul K. Kallon to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

“As this sentence demonstrates, drug-dealing felons with guns face stiff penalties under federal law,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in the news release.

“ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence partnerships with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office focuses on the devastating impact of firearms violence and works with the entire community to reduce the potential for violent crime,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

The ATF investigated the case along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher prosecuted the case.

