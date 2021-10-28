FedEx worker in critical condition after being struck in Shoals while delivering packages

A FedEx worker from the Priceville area is in critical condition at a hospital in Mississippi after being hit by a car while working in Tuscumbia.

Colbert County Emergency Management Agency told WAAY 31 the FedEx worker was struck while delivering packages on Old Highway 20 near Valley Grove Church around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Holly Douglas identified her husband, Will, as the person hit. Douglas said he has some head trauma and a brain bleed. They found out Thursday that he is not brain dead, and they are asking everyone to pray that her husband wakes up.

Tammy Jeffreys witnessed the incident Saturday. She said it took her breath away.

"I just said a prayer for him and his family," Jeffreys said. "There was someone checking his pulse. There was somebody on the phone with 911. It was just heartbreaking, knowing that his family was thinking he's at work and then this accident happened."

Will Douglas is three hours away from his family in a Tupelo, Mississippi, hospital. Holly Douglas said if he wakes up, he will have a long road to recovery.

She and Jeffreys are both educators, and Jeffreys said she plans to donate some of her sick days so the couple can be together in their time of need.

"As educators, we have sick days that we can provide ... to employees, because she does not want to leave his side and I don't blame her one bit," Jeffreys said. "So, any educators out there that can help with an extra sick day can contact the Hartselle school system and provide that for Holly."

Holly Douglas said the Hartselle City School Board will be approving her FMLA leave in mid-November, and that's when she can start getting those donated days. Her goal is to get 120 days donated, because her husband has several months of recovery ahead of him and she wants to be with him every step of the way.

There is also a donation page for the family to help with expenses because they are so far from home in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe page, Will Douglas has already undergone surgery for his leg and will need another for his arm. His injuries further include a partially collapsed long and broken vertebrae, leaving him on a ventilator and with a feeding tube, Holly Douglas tells donors.

"There's no way to know the extent (of damage) on his brain, only time will tell," the introductory post reads.

Fedex officials said in a statement, “The safety and well-being of our team members and service providers is our highest priority. Our deepest thoughts and concerns remain with William Douglas and his family during this difficult time, and we are hopeful for a full recovery from his injuries. Further questions about this incident should be referred to local law enforcement, which is investigating this matter.”