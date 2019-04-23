Federal officials warn about increase of synthetic marijuana in North Alabama

The Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Attorney for North Alabama are sending out a warning about synthetic marijuana.
In a statement, they say we're seeing an increase of the drug in North Alabama.
A quick check of WAAY 31 archives shows at least 8 arrests for synthetic drugs in the last 6 months. Most of the spice arrests have come from Decatur.
The U.S. Attorney for North Alabama Jay Town said this warning boils down to public safety. He says law enforcement agencies are seeing more and more people being hurt by spice, because it might be laced with other drugs.
"There was sort of an increase, an uptick in overdoses from synthetic marijuana, and we felt it necessary to inform the public that there might be a possible bad batch," said Town.
