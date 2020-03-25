Clear
Federal officials reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package

The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 12:37 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight.

The agreement comes after days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure and still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.



