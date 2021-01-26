Federal, local agents investigating again at home of Falkville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

The Morgan County Sheriff Office reports it is assisting federal agents at the home of Lonnie Coffman, the Falkville man facing multiple charges based on his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The sheriff's office said the scene is secure.

Anyone in the area of Old Highway 31 at Bell Springs Court is advised to use caution.

Coffman faces a 17-count indictment from a federal grand jury.

The indictment released Tuesday from the Department of Justice says Coffman faces:

Six charges of possession of an unregistered firearm;

Three charges of carrying a pistol without a license;

Two charges of carrying a rifle or shotgun;

One charge of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding devices and;

Five charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.

