Federal lawsuit alleges extreme bullying of special needs student at Huntsville school

A federal lawsuit lays out allegations of extreme bullying against a special needs student at Huntsville's Mountain Gap Elementary School.

The lawsuit was filed by the mother of a student identified in court documents only as John Doe.

Image from the Mountain Gap Elementary School Facebook page Image from the Mountain Gap Elementary School Facebook page

This suit against the Huntsville City school board and five school system employees alleges three classmates brutally bullied an 8-year-old John Doe in late 2016 and early 2017.

The lawsuit states John Doe suffers from Asperger's syndrome as well as Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome, which impacted his motor and sensory abilities.

The lawsuit alleges the young boy was hit in his private area several times.

The lawsuit says in January 2017, John Doe learned that he had been injured so badly by the assault that his right testicle would have to be removed. Doe will have to undergo treatment for his injuries for the rest of his life.

The lawsuit alleges Doe’s mother complained to school leaders both by email and in person but got no response until 2017, when school leaders required Doe to meet with one of the alleged bullies and they were made to shake hands.

Attorneys for Mary Doe are asking for a jury trial as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

WAAY 31 reached out to Huntsville City Schools, but a spokesman said that per their policy they could not comment on pending litigation.