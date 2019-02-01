Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Federal judge says Alabama inmate's execution can proceed without imam present

MGN Online

The 42-year-old inmate is scheduled to be executed Feb. 7.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 4:54 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge says a Muslim inmate's scheduled execution can proceed and ruled that Alabama does not need to let the inmate have an imam there.

U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins on Friday denied a stay requested by Dominique Ray.

The 42-year-old inmate is scheduled to be executed Feb. 7 for the 1995 fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville.

Ray says his religious rights are being violated because the state has a Christian prison chaplain present at lethal injections, but will not let him have an imam.

Watkins said for security reasons the state can limit death chamber access to prison employees.

He ordered the state to keep the prison chaplain out of the chamber during Ray's execution. The state already said it was willing to do so.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events