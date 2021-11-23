Federal judge moves Huntsville doctor's sentencing to next year

A federal judge has pushed sentencing into 2022 for a Huntsville doctor's drug case.

Marshall Plotka, who operated a clinic in Jones Valley called Phoenix Emergency Care, will now be sentenced in April instead of next week.

Plotka pleaded guilty this summer to storing drugs at his house, where he admitted letting prostitutes, their friends and family stay and use drugs over a four-year period. He was arrested in 2019.

His plea agreement calls for him to be sentenced to one year and a day in a federal prison.