Federal judge dismisses Crystal Ragland wrongful death lawsuit against Huntsville police

A federal judge dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal shooting by the Huntsville Police Department.

Crystal Ragland's sister filed the lawsuit earlier this year.

Her lawsuit alleged excessive force and wrongful death for Ragland's shooting death in 2019.

The federal judge granted defense motions to dismiss the lawsuit against the city of Huntsville and two police officers.

Martin Weinberg, the attorney for Ragland's sister, says they will appeal the ruling to the 11th circuit court of appeals.