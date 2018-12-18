Clear
Federal judge delays Flynn sentencing hearing

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge has agreed to delay former national security adviser Michael Flynn's sentencing so he can continue cooperating with the Russia probe.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday set a status conference for March.

Attorneys for Flynn asked the judge to postpone the sentencing. The stunning request came after Sullivan warned Flynn that if he were sentenced as scheduled Tuesday, he might not get all the credit for his cooperation with investigators that he is entitled to.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts. Prosecutors had recommended no prison time, citing his cooperation. But the judge's rebuke raised the prospect that Flynn could get a harsher sentence.

