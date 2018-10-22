Federal investigation underway after officer involved shooting

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking the State Bureau of Investigation to look into an officer involved shooting on Friday night. A Henager police officer was called to the scene of a possible drunk driver at County Road 85.

When the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off and a sheriff's deputy then joined the chase. The two tried to stop the driver, and when he got out of his car he started shooting at them. They both shot back hitting the suspect in the arm, who was then taken to Erlanger Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Barnet from Jackson County, was charged with attempted murder, and the officers are both on leave while the state investigates the incident.

"Both Officers did an outstanding job standing up in the line of fire and returning fire. We are fortunate that neither one of them was injured. This is a good shoot and I am positive that the SBI will come back and clear both Officers," said Sheriff Harris with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.