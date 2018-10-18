Federal grants will improve north Alabama's recreational sites

Governor Ivey has awarded $2.7 million in federal grants to Alabama's recreational trails program, and a large portion of this is going to improve sites in north Alabama.

The grant will be used to expand or build trails at ten sites in Alabama.

$109,600 is being awarded to Jackson County's Walls of Jericho tract. The City of Scottsboro will receive $418,497 to expand the Goose Pond Colony boat ramp to eight lanes, to make it more accessible to people with limited mobility and to increase public fishing availability.

Guntersville is getting $320,000 to expand the Guntersville Trail from the downtown area to the Tennessee River waterfront. $291,294 is going to Cullman County to build a restroom at Stony Lonesome OHV Park.

The funds come from the Federal Highway Administration's Recreational Trails Program, and they will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Alabama is a land of bountiful natural beauty, and our state and local trails are a means to experience and enjoy that outdoor splendor,” Ivey said.