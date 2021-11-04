Federal government requires vaccines for large businesses, but many already have their own mandate

Thursday, the federal government announced companies with more than 100 employees have until January 4th to get their workforce vaccinated. If not, they could face tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

In Alabama, politicians continue to fight against that federal vaccine mandate.

But some major companies, like Tyson Foods, have no problem with the federal mandate as they already require vaccines.

Tyson made the announcement back in August that they would require their employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. Tyson is happy to report 96% of their workforce is now vaccinated.

"We decided that getting vaccinated was the single most effective thing team members could do to protect themselves, their families, and the communities where we operate," says Derek Burleson, the spokesperson for Tyson Foods.

He explains protecting one another was the goal with requiring Covid-19 vaccines for all Tyson employees.

"We've seen a significant decline in active cases and so for us that tells us it was the right decision," says Burleson.

It was a decision made easier with an incentive.

"For each team member at our plant facilities there was a $200 thank you for those that were vaccinated," Burleson explains.

Although 96% of their workforce got the vaccine, not everyone was on board. Burleson explains when November came around, "There were others that chose not to be vaccinated that have left the company."

That's the concern some Alabama politicians have with the federal vaccine mandate.

"We do not need to be letting people go that are working very hard... Up here we're just, we're writing letters, trying to get to the democrats to let them know these mandates do not work," says Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Representative Mo Brooks echoes Senator Tuberville, saying, "The time for action is now. I refuse to idly sit by as people lose their jobs." Brooks introduced a one sentence bill "to prohibit the use of federal funds to establish, implement, or enforce any vaccine mandate."

But for companies like Tyson that have already implemented a mandate?

"We're going to move forward knowing that we did what we could to protect our folks," says Burleson.

The federal vaccine mandate will apply to more than 80 million workers, but it's unclear how many of those workers are currently unvaccinated. As for the 4,000 Tyson employees in Alabama, they won't be impacted by the new mandate because they already got their shot.