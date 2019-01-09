Federal employees furloughed during government shutdown can apply for unemployment benefits

The Alabama Department of Labor announced Wednesday that federal employees furloughed because of the partial government shutdown can apply for unemployment compensation benefits.

These employees can apply online at www.labor.alabama.gov or through 1-866-234-5382. They must meet certain state eligibility requirements to receive unemployment compensation benefits. In Alabama, these benefits range from a weekly minimum of $45 to a maximum of $265 and can be provided for up to 26 weeks.

“There are thousands of federal employees in Alabama who may be impacted by this shutdown,” said Fitzgerald Washington, the Secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor, in a statement released Wednesday. “Should these workers need assistance during this time, I would encourage them to apply for unemployment compensation benefits.”

According to the Alabama Department of Labor, November 2018 data shows that 53,200 workers were counted as federal employees statewide. Since the shutdown began on December 22, the department says it has received approximately 242 unemployment compensation benefit applications from federal workers. This number includes people who are affected by the shutdown and/or who were laid off for other reasons.

If employees receive back pay at a later date, they would legally be required to repay any benefits received back to the Alabama Department of Labor.

