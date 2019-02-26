Federal drug enforcement agents search medical clinic in Toney

A local medical clinic is being questioned after investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration raided the office on Tuesday.

The medical clinic is Choice Medicine on Alabama Highway 53 in Toney. The DEA investigators spent the day at the clinic and left a little around 5 p.m. They carried out boxes, most likely containing evidence for this federal investigation.

DEA agents said they were serving a search warrant at the clinic, but they couldn’t release what that warrant was for. One man from the community said he wasn’t shocked to see the officials at the clinic. He said he doesn’t go to this particular clinic, but he went to one in the past that was shut down after a similar investigation.

"It’s kind of the norm with this opioid epidemic we have going on. It seems like people just doctor shop, looking for doctors that are going to write them prescriptions. That would be my first assumption as to what’s going on over there,” said Nic Tanner, who lives nearby. Officials couldn’t confirm or deny this, because there is an ongoing federal investigation.

WAAY 31 has reached out to the clinic, but we have not received a response at this time.