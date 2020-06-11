Federal database allows you to look at individual nursing homes coronavirus cases

You can look at a government database and find out if the nursing home your loved one is in has any coronaviurs cases or deaths.

Each week, nursing homes across the country have to send data to the federal government on the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in individual nursing homes, or they could be fined $1,000 a week until the information is in.

"I think that it's good that it's public," said Elaine Oakes,

Elaine Oakes is the granddaughter of Sherwin Callandar. He just celebrated his 100th birthday and he's currently in Windsor House in Huntsville. She said this data is useful. It shows each individual nursing home. The amount of coronavirus cases, how many people are suspected to have it, deaths related to the disease, and if any employees have tested

positive in specific nursing homes.

"Windsor House has been wonderful and I think if I called them and asked specifically they would tell me but rather than having to bug them about it it's nice to know that there is somewhere to look and if someone is researching on where to put a loved one for rehab or long term care this is something I could see going into the research," said Oakes.

In Alabama, if a nursing home resident tests positive the nursing home must report that to other residents families, local, state, and now federal officials. Windsor House is coronavirus free according to this data reported from the nursing homes database.

"I didn't know this was available. It doesn't surprise me that they don't have any cases I know that even his therapist wouldn't hug her children because she didn't want to bring anything back into Windsor House," said Oakes.

Oakes said since this is her first time seeing the data we asked her if she felt it was user friendly.

"I think if I went in and played with it I could tell you better if it's user friendly or not," said Oakes.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) partnered up with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to collect this information from each nursing home. CMS said on it's website that some of the data may fluctuate as information is entered retrospectively

CMS also stated that quality checks are done on the nursing homes information it's uploading and if the information is in question it will have an "N" in the "Passed quality assurance check" row. This information is supposed to be updated weekly.

According to this most recent data collected, almost 100,000 nursing home residents nationwide have tested positive for the coronaviurs. Almost 32,000 nursing homes residents have died of the virus.