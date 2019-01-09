Clear

Federal court documents show Ed Henry intends to change plea to guilty

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office say state representative Ed Henry paid illegal kickbacks from his company to doctors in a Medicare scheme.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: WAAY TV

Federal court documents filed Wednesday show Ed Henry, an outspoken and high-profile North Alabama lawmaker, intends to change his plea from not guilty to guilty based on a plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors say Henry’s company, MyPractice24, effectively became part of a pill mill by connecting patients with doctors who prescribed pain killers billed to Medicare.

A co-defendant in the case with Henry, Dr. Nicole Scruggs, filed an intent on Wednesday to plead guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States and to paying and receiving kickbacks in relation to a federal health-care program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events