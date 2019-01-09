Federal court documents show Ed Henry intends to change plea to guilty

Federal court documents filed Wednesday show Ed Henry, an outspoken and high-profile North Alabama lawmaker, intends to change his plea from not guilty to guilty based on a plea agreement.
Federal prosecutors say Henry’s company, MyPractice24, effectively became part of a pill mill by connecting patients with doctors who prescribed pain killers billed to Medicare.
A co-defendant in the case with Henry, Dr. Nicole Scruggs, filed an intent on Wednesday to plead guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States and to paying and receiving kickbacks in relation to a federal health-care program.
