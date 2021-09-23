Clear
Federal agents raid Lexington business, community reacts

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 2:48 PM
Posted By: Matt Kroschel

Federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security completed their raid at a Shoals area business and WAAY 31 has learned they came with a warrant for the owner.

Francisco Guerra, owns Global Special Effects and according to law enforcement sources, he was taken into custody but has been released.

The raid happened Wednesday morning in Lexington, a small town nestled in cornfields in rural Lauderdale County.

It remains unclear what charges Guerra faces at this time, but sources close to the investigation say the allegations revolve around financial dealings.

Thursday, a worker inside the business on County Road 71 said she couldn’t comment on the investigation and referred me to the owner. WAAY 31 has reached out for comment but has not heard back.

The Lexington Police Chief, Augie Hendershot says this raid was a surprise to everyone and even he was not given any heads up the feds were coming.

“That is unusual for us here, we are the best little town to me in the whole little world," he said Thursday. "We are a very tight-knit community so when something different happens or something unusual happens it attracts a lot of attention.”

WAAY 31 has not uncovered any federal paperwork filed and so far nothing is showing in statewide justice records either.

“He (Guerra) is one of our largest employers, but being from such a small community we know everybody, we know him so we just want everybody to know that we are going to put our thoughts and prayers into this," Hendershot said. "We are just gonna pray for the family and for everyone involved and the employees.”

