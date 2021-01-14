Federal agents at home of Falkville man arrested during D.C. riots

WAAY 31 learned federal law enforcement agents were in Falkville at the home of the man arrested in Washington D.C. after the riots, according to the Cullman Daily.

Lonnie Coffman lives off Old Highway 31 in Falkville on Bell Springs Court.

Court records show that Coffman might not be back at his home in Falkville anytime soon. His attorney's request for his release was denied. The next hearing for his case isn't set until the end of the month in Washington D.C.

The Cullman Daily shared photos with WAAY 31 of federal law enforcement agents at Coffman's home Thursday morning. The Daily said officials were talking to an unidentified woman, who left a short time after talking with the agents.

The agents left the home around 11 Thursday morning. It's unclear what agency the law enforcement was with or why they were at the home.

Coffman is facing a 17-count federal indictment after 11 Molotov cocktails were found in a cooler of his truck and he was found in possession of four guns and ammunition.

WAAY 31 reached out to a spokesperson with the FBI to find out if they were the agency in Falkville at Coffman's home. A spokesperson with the bureau told us he could not comment.