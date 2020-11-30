Federal Trade Commission shares tips on how to avoid scams this Giving Tuesday

The Federal Trade Commission is urging people to be extra cautious when donating on Giving Tuesday, which falls on Dec. 1 this year.

The agency shared these tips on how to protect yourself when donating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Search online for the cause you care about — like “help COVID victims” or “homeless kids” — plus phrases like “best charity” or “highly rated charity.” Once you find a specific charity you’re considering giving to, search for its name plus “complaint,” “review,” “rating,” or “scam.” If you find red flags, it might be best to find another organization.

Check out the charity’s website. Does it give information about the programs you want to support, or how it uses donations? How much of your donation will go directly to support the programs you care about? If you can’t find detailed information about a charity’s mission and programs, be suspicious.

Use one of these organizations to help you research charities: BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, CharityWatch, and GuideStar. The IRS’s Tax Exempt Organization Search tells you if your donation would be tax deductible.

See what your state’s charity regulator has to say about the charity. Don’t know who that is? Look it up at nasconet.org.

For more information on how to avoid a scam this Giving Tuesday, click here.